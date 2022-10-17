Swift signs $3.4 million Mineral Resources contract

Swift has secured a new three-year agreement with Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes) to service its nine mine sites with Swift Access.

The agreement is a $3.4 million subscription contract value, with revenues expected to commence in H1 of FY23.

The contract represents ongoing subscription revenue for Swift Access; Swift’s premium entertainment and engagement solution powered by its proprietary technology developed specifically to enable a reliable service within low bandwidth environments, Swift’s local 24hr support and other additional channels.

Installation and upgrade work, which is additional to the $3.4 million subscription revenue, will be performed by Swift’s in-house infrastructure team across MinRes’ portfolio on a site-by-site basis.

Swift’s flagship product, Swift Access, will be installed in over 2,000 accommodation rooms and common areas. Swift Access will allow staff to cast their favourite streaming apps from their mobile device straight to their room’s TV, all whilst maintaining user privacy and offering smart device setup and management to improve efficiencies for facility staff.

As part of the agreement, Swift Access will provide MinRes staff with Swift’s full content library including first release movies and sector-specific mental health and indigenous education resources. Swift Access also allows facility managers to easily upload and distribute site information such as inductions, health and safety messages and more, directly to TVs across the site.

The entire Swift Access experience is managed by Swift’s unique bandwidth management platform and includes support services over the three-year term.

“For the past five years, Mineral Resources and Swift have enjoyed a strong partnership based on the mutual values of innovation and high-performance outcomes,” Swift chief executive officer Brian Mangano said.

“MinRes was the first Mining company to trial Swift Access at its Wonmunna camp in Western Australia earlier this year. This latest collaboration is a natural next step in Swift’s mission to assist MinRes in providing an outstanding workplace experience.

“We are excited to grow a Swift and MinRes partnership and look forward to working together to create new, innovative solutions to address the challenges of the FIFO lifestyle.”