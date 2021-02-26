Swift secures AngloGold, Atlas Iron contracts

AngloGold Ashanti and Atlas Iron have awarded entertainment contracts to Swift Media for their Western Australian mine villages.

The company signed agreements with Atlas Iron across two villages at the Miralga Creek and Sanjiv Ridge iron ore projects for on-demand communication, entertainment platforms and support.

This will start next month for a period of 36 months and include the supply of Wi-Fi internet, fibre works and data cabling.

AngloGold also extended its Swift contract for the supply of in-room entertainment and ongoing support across 1042 rooms.

The contract will take place for a period of 11 months starting this month.

The resources contracts are in addition to a contract extension with Inpex for communication, entertainment and support across two offshore vessels and 394 rooms.

The eight-month extension will start from June this year.

Though the location of the work is undisclosed, Australian Mining understands that Swift secured a three-year contract with Inpex at the Ichthys LNG project offshore Western Australia in 2017.

The new agreements amount to $2 million in value.

It comes as Swift reported a 143 per cent growth in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $600,000 during the first half of the 2021 financial year.

The company experienced a negative $1.4 million in EBITDA in the prior corresponding period.