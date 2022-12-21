Swift helps entertain OZ Minerals

Swift Access has signed an agreement with OZ Minerals to service its Carrapateena mine, with the company contracted to deliver its entertainment and engagement solution across the site.

The deal encompasses the installation of the service by Swift’s in-house team, subscription to Swift Access, and Swift’s premium entertainment and engagement platform powered by its proprietary technology developed specifically to enable a reliable service within low bandwidth environments.

As well, Swift provides local 24-hour support and regional site servicing team where issues cannot be resolved over the phone, and dedicated account management throughout the lifecycle of the contract to ensure OZ Minerals teams are aware of the opportunities to maximise the potential of Swift Access in delivering staff engagement and broader people and culture objectives.

The Swift Access platform will give OZ Minerals staff access to a vast range of entertainment options with more than 1400 movies on-demand and new movies available on an early release window, straight out of cinemas, access to free-to-air and Pay TV channels, and the ability to cast their favourite streaming apps from their mobile device straight to their room TVs, all while maintaining user privacy and offering smart device setup.

Swift Access’s engagement platform can provide OZ Minerals’ teams a range of functions, such as facility management, communications, and HR access to an easy-to-use platform to share essential information with teams living on-site via in-room and communal TVs, for example, what’s on the menu, gym opening hours, events, etc.

The platform can also deliver health and safety, diversity and inclusion, and other key educational and training programs, additional touchpoints for delivering alerts and provide information to help people manage their mental health and well-being.

Swift’s unique bandwidth management platform incorporates tools to minimise risks of service failures during periods of high demand for data, providing access to a stable and reliable service for people looking to enjoy their downtime, as well as the efficient and cost-effective operations of the site.

Swift CEO Brian Mangano said Swift Access would make OZ Minerals staff on-site comfort better by providing the best entertainment and engagement experience.

“This new contract continues the rollout of Swift Access to the mining industry and is another significant step in our goal to be the product of choice. We are excited to work together with OZ Minerals and look forward to working together to create new, innovative solutions to address the challenges of the FIFO lifestyle,” he said.