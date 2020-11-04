Swick wins drilling contract with Marquee Resources

Marquee Resources has hired Swick Mining to complete a reverse-circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the West Spargoville gold-nickel project in Western Australia’s Goldfields region.

The maiden 4000 metre RC drilling, which is scheduled to start this month will primarily focus on the West Larkinville target, which in the first pass of rotary air blast (RAB) drilling intersected low level gold anomalies.

The West Spargoville project is located adjacent to the Wattle Dam gold deposit in the Widgiemooltha greenstone belt, which produced 275,000 ounces of gold at 12.5 grams per tonne.

Marquee executive chairman Charles Thomas said the appointment of Swick was an exciting step forward in unlocking the West Spargoville project’s value.

“We are delighted to secure a high-quality drilling contractor and to start drill testing some great targets,” Thomas said.

“To find a drill rig and to complete a drilling program this year is a major coup for Marquee and we are hopeful of a long and successful relationship with Swick moving forward and we’re gearing ourselves up for a full year in 2021.”

The nature of the deposits within the Widgiemooltha belt are unique, with millimetre to centimetre thick gold veins and no quartz, contributing to a spotty and nuggety ore body nature.

Swick Mining is experienced in drilling for large mining projects, having provided drilling services at South Australia’s largest mine, BHP’s Olympic Dam since 2017.

It also has an infield commercial agreement with fellow Western Australian gold miner St Barbara, at the Gwalia mine near Leonora.