Swick switch helps DDH1 deliver in bumper year

Global specialist drilling company DDH1 has registered a performance to remember for the 2022 financial year.

DDH1 managing director and CEO Sy van Dyk said the company delivered to expectation, and was continuing to perform strongly and was delivering on its organic and inorganic growth strategy.

Operational highlights include:

Strong safety performance with injury rates decreasing 21.4 per cent to 8.65

The addition of 15 quality rigs to end the year with 183 rigs, with a further 11 on order or under build

87 per cent of revenue generated from production and resource definition projects

Increase in shift by 10.2 per cent to 91,228

Rig utilisation of 77.4 per cent, up 2.4 percentage points

Annualised revenue per rig of $2.9 million, up 6.9 per cent

Annual revenue per shift of $5556, up 3.4 per cent

Above average industry return on invested capital of 27 per cent

Completion of the transformative Swick Mining Services transaction, creating a global scale mineral drilling company and an international platform for expansion

“All of our operational teams should be acknowledged for their tireless dedication to our business and each other, and for delivering on our growth strategy. Our can-do culture and the team’s willingness to meet the requirements of our broad customer base is exceptional,” van Dyk said.

“Demand for our company’s specialised services from mine producers and explorers continued at record levels across our four brands — DDH1, Ranger, Strike and Swick. This was reflected in our metres drilled, a record for the company at 3.49 million metres.

“We achieved record results notwithstanding increases in underlying costs, particularly related to managing headcount in light of COVID requirements.

“Pleasingly we are successfully managing to meaningfully increase rates as contract renewals roll over, although the timing difference between immediate cost increases and our strategy of rate increases at renewal or with new tenders has temporarily reduced operating margin. Our EBITDA margins are still remarkable.”

Van Dyk said the acquisition of Swick was a highlight, with its underground capabilities complementing DDH1’s service offering and providing opportunities for expansion into the North American and Western European markets for surface drilling operations.