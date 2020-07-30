Swick strengthens pockets with Northern Star, Perilya contracts

Swick Mining Services has won two drilling contract extensions with Northern Star Resources and Perilya, which have helped bolster the company’s order book to $244 million.

The company was granted a two-year extension at Northern Star’s Jundee Gold Operations in Western Australia, which is Swick’s largest project with 15 drill rigs deployed.

The company also extended a two-year contract with Perilya at the Broken Hill operation in New South Wales for another two years.

Swick, which has four drill rigs at the Broken Hill operation, has been providing underground drilling services at the site since 2009, drilling nearly 400,000 metres.

Managing director Kent Swick, who said the contracts would bolster the drilling business into the 2021 financial year, harkened back on the company’s long-term history with the Jundee operation.

“These contracts demonstrate the ongoing robust demand for our services, which is focussed on production at underground mines and heavily skewed towards tier one clients,” he said.