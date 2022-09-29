Suvo signs up for recycled aluminium process

Western Australia-based Suvo Strategic Minerals has signed a binding agreement to acquire a 26 per cent interest in Dingo, an Australian proprietary company aiming to produce high purity alumina (HPA) from recycled feedstock.

HPA is a high-purity form of aluminium oxide, with a minimum purity level of 99.99 per cent, and is a high value critical mineral used in the production of portable electronics, electric vehicles and LED lights.

Through a private placement, Suvo will own 220,000 fully paid ordinary shares in Dingo, at an issue price of $1 per share.

Dingo is also granting Suvo with a clear pathway to acquire up to 76 per cent of the issued capital of the company, subject to various milestones being met. At the end of the stage 3 earn-in, Suvo will have an exclusive period to negotiate a share purchase acquisition of the remaining shares on issue in Dingo, subject to the listing rules and any further regulatory approvals.

Dingo’s intellectual property intends to focus on urban mining, transforming waste aluminium feedstock into HPA, adopting a novel closed loop recycling process which avoids any waste going to landfill.

The traditional hydrochloric acid leach technique used for extracting HPA from kaolin requires the calcination of kaolin feedstock, followed by hydrochloric leaching of the calcined clay.

Dingo intends to use funds from the placement to support the advancement of a scoping study to assess the techno-economic viability of its proposed flowsheet to produce HPA, as well as for general working capital.