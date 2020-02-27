Surface protection solutions for operational efficiency

Crushing and screening is a key part of any mining activity, and the smooth operation of this process is essential in maximising site productivity and throughput.

REMA TIP TOP’s surface protection solutions in the Australian market provide ultimate operational efficiency by protecting its clients’ plant equipment and assets from harsh, corrosive, acidic and abrasive materials, improving equipment life cycles and reducing maintenance costs.

Around the world, REMA TIP TOP is recognised as a leading supplier of protective solutions across many industries, from mining through to construction and more. Its range of rubber linings and heavy-duty linings are world leaders when it comes to protecting crushing and screening equipment from harsh materials.

This, combined with a highly trained and dedicated team and experience from its global partners, allows REMA TIP TOP to improve the efficiency and productivity of not just crushing and screening equipment, but equipment right across site, from pit to port.

REMA TIP TOP also uses dedicated analysis, research and innovation teams, focused on continuously improving its rubber compounds and adhesive formulas.

When paired with innovative technologies such as radar-based scanning, digital modelling, cloud-based reporting and analytics, REMA TIP TOP’s protective solutions offer the greatest opportunity for its customers to reduce unplanned downtime and maintenance costs.

REMA TIP TOP’s surface protection solutions demonstrate its capability as a true end-to-end solution provider, offering innovative solutions from pit-to-port across the mining industry and many others for ultimate operational efficiency.