GR Engineering locks in Tanami agreement

GR Engineering has signed a $68 million subcontractor agreement with RUC Cementation Mining Contractors for construction works at Newmont Corporation’s Tanami gold mine in the Northern Territory.

The construction works relate to Newmont’s Tanami Gold Expansion 2, shaft lining, equipment and headframe construction project.

GR Engineering is responsible for the construction and commissioning of temporary and permanent works in relation to site infrastructure.

The works are expected to be completed by April 2023

GR Engineering managing director Geoff Jones said he is looking forward to working with RUC.

“GR Engineering is pleased to have executed this first subcontractor agreement with RUC and we look forward to working with RUC to deliver safe and successful outcomes for Newmont and on other future projects,” he said.

A worker from the Tanami gold mine sparked a COVID-19 outbreak in the Northern Territory last week, after contracting the virus in a Brisbane quarantine hotel.

More than 700 workers at Tanami have been locked down at the mine in response to the outbreak.

There are currently 11 active cases recorded in the Northern Territory at the time of writing with seven categorised as local.

This has prompted lockdowns across the Territory, including a 72-hour lockdown of Alice Springs that is expected to lift on July 3.

Minerals Council of Australia chief executive officer Tania Constable has encouraged mining workers to consider getting vaccinated.

“The mining sector has been reviewing our protocols throughout the pandemic and the Tanami incident has resulted in a further review to learn the lessons from this incident and strengthen the industry’s response,” she said.

“While COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary, given the increasing options available the MCA strongly encourages all mining workers especially FIFO workers to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The Tanami gold mine is a fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) operation located around 540 kilometres northwest of Alice Springs in the Tanami Desert.