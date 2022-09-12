Study boosts low carbon potential of RareX project

RareX has reported positive outcomes from a scoping study completed on its Cummins Range rare earths project located in the Kimberley region of WA.

They include strong financials with attractive net present value, internal rate of return and payback period, and low cash costs.

The study was done to determine the viability of a combined mine, beneficiation, and hydrometallurgical processing plan, using rare earth deposits at Cummins Range to produce rare earth products.

RareX is actively investigating ways in which it can develop the project in a manner which is carbon-neutral or produces minimal carbon emissions. Not only is the facility to be largely powered by already installed hydroelectricity, but the phosphate by-product will be used in the agricultural sector — much of it locally — increasing crop yields.

Longer term, the facilities layout has the potential to support electrified vehicle fleets charged from hydroelectricity and the remaining diesel use at site can be transitioned to full electrification over time given appropriate renewable energy installations.

RareX managing director Jeremy Robinson said results indicated that the project had the potential to be a world leader in the application of low carbon energy solutions to rare earths projects.

“The project’s maximum resource utilisation and refining capacity, powered by green hydroelectric power, demonstrate RareX’s commitment to reducing its potential carbon footprint,” he said.

“The study had been based on the current 2021 resource and has good potential to grow in scale in the coming 12 months.”