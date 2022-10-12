Strong September showing for Century zinc

New Century Resources’ Century mine in Queensland has produced a record zinc concentrate output for the September 2022 quarter of 35,257 tonnes, representing a 22.1 per cent increase over the September 2021 quarter and an 11.2 per cent rise over June.

New Century managing director Rob Cooper said it was pleasing to have achieved strong quarterly production, demonstrating again the steady state of hydraulic mining and processing operations at Century that underpin the company’s significant growth opportunities.

“The company is focused on continuing to optimise the Century operation – production and costs – in addition to progressing our portfolio of growth projects at Century, the Mt Lyell copper mine and tailings asset management opportunities,” he said.

Established in 2017, New Century is a leading mining, tailings management and economic rehabilitation company focused on sustainably producing metal from resource assets while rehabilitating legacy impacts to the environment.

One of the top five domestic zinc producers, the company operates Australia’s largest hydraulic mine at the Century mine, extracting, processing, and marketing zinc recovered from historical tailings.

New Century is also exploring the potential to restart copper production at the historically significant Mt Lyell mine in Tasmania using 100 per cent renewable energy.