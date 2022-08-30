Strong first ASX year for the age of Aquirian

Specialist mining services provider Aquirian has continued to build on its strong track record of revenue growth, reporting solid results for the 2022 financial year, following its initial public offering which was successfully completed in July 2021.

Operating revenues increased 40 per cent to $17,428,041 (FY21: $12,462,652) despite the period being significantly impacted by COVID-related issues.

Border closures contributed to a tight labour market which continued to impact the people services division, but was offset by increased revenues delivered through underground (UG) fleet rental, technology product and services sales, and the acquisition of Cybem.

The Perth-based, multi-disciplined and cross-functional business provides specialised people services (training, labour, recruitment) under the Modular Training, TBS Workforce and Primed Professionals brands, and mining services (equipment leasing, maintenance and repair, engineering services, drill and blast products, and onsite field services) under the Cybem Services, TBS Mining Solutions and MagLok brands.

Customer growth across both mining and people services divisions continued to accelerate over FY22. More than 10 customers now work with at least three of Aquirian’s brands and more than 20 customers are working with at least two of the brands, with the cross-pollination across business units central to Aquirian’s strategy of delivering best practice client solutions via a single touchpoint.

Aquirian managing director David Kelly said the company had performed well on the ASX, demonstrating the capability of the team and resilience of its diversified and growing business.

“The company’s outlook for FY23 is positive. Despite the macroeconomic factors that are currently impacting all sectors of the economy and market sentiment generally, we areconfident that the fundamentals driving demand for its varied services and multiple business units remain strong.”