Strike ends its Warrego takeover bid

Strike Energy has walked away from the Warrego Energy takeover battle with $136 million.

Hancock Prospecting will now own Strike’s 30.4 per cent interest in the Perth Basin gas provider.

Strike first announced that it would bow out of the race earlier this month after a month-long battle for Warrego.

Mineral Resources (MinRes) also sold shares in Warrego into Hancock Energy’s cash takeover offer on February 7.

MinRes, which provides mining services to Hancock Prospecting, did not offer any reasoning for its decision at the time.

Hancock Energy director Stuart Johnston also could not provide an explanation for the MinRes sale.

“There’s been no conversation,” Johnston told The Australian Financial Review. “Before, during or after, I haven’t spoken to anyone at MinRes.”

In a comment announcing the deal, Strike managing director and chief executive officer Stuart Nicholls expressed his enthusiasm about the future of the company.

“Strike has never been in a better position than it is today, with imminent gas production and cash flow generation at the Walyering gas field, having a robust balance sheet and operating the largest reserve and resource position in the Perth Basin, all whilst local and global gas markets continue to tighten, and pricing dynamics increase in attractiveness,” he said.

“With two planned and funded drilling campaigns in the next 12 months, a proposed investment decision at the Erregulla domestic gas project and the opportunity to accelerate assets where known and unrecognised dormant value exists, there is a lot to look forward to for our current and newly welcomed Strike shareholders.”

Hancock now looks to be in the prime position to take over Warrego Energy, which is viewed as a source of inexpensive gas to help power WA mining operations.