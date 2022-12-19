Strandline ships first HMC mineral sands

The first shipment of Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) from its Strandline Resources’ Coburn mineral sands project in WA has been completed.

Approximately 6500 metric tonnes of HMC product (containing valuable minerals of zircon sand, titanium ores and rare earth monazite) was loaded at the Port of Geraldton, with a value of about $6.5 million CIF (cost, insurance, freight), with sales proceeds expected to be received later this week.

The first shipment of HMC is part of ore commissioning and ramp-up of Coburn’s Wet Concentration Plant (WCP). Production and haulage of HMC product to port storage facilities is continuing, with preparations already underway to co-ordinate the second shipment of HMC, which is targeted for January 2023.

Focus remains on increasing production throughput of the WCP towards design rates, improving plant availability and optimising product recoveries. Construction and commissioning teams are aiming to finlaise the downstream Mineral Separation Plant (MSP) and remaining support infrastructure.

Strandline managing director Luke Graham said achieving production and cashflow was a major milestone for Strandline and set the company up for the next chapter of strong growth.

“We are now preparing for a second shipment while also completing construction and commissioning of the MSP, which will in turn drive further increases in cashflow,” he said.