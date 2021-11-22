Strandline secures mine-to-ship services with Qube

Strandline Resources has signed Qube Bulk for haulage and logistics at the Coburn mineral sands project in Western Australia, covering all 2.25 million tonnes produced over 10 years.

The long-term services agreement combines a world-class mineral sands project with Australia’s largest integrated provider of export logistics services, providing a holistic solution from mine-to-ship.

Strandline managing director Luke Graham said the contract provided even more certainty for the operation once it comes online in the last quarter of 2022.

“This agreement, when combined with the previously announced operations contracts – including for contract mining services and supplies of electricity, LNG, fuel and facilities management – means Strandline has already locked in about 65 per cent of its forecast operating costs in line with the assumptions contained in the Coburn DFS (definitive feasibility study,” Graham said.

The Qube contract includes a haulage fleet, product storage facilities at the Port of Geraldton and coordinating ship loading activities.

Qube will load its triple road trains on a 24-7 basis once Coburn is operational, transporting the ilmenite and zircon concentrate to Qube’s own Berth 4 storage facility at Geraldton.

Qube bulk director Todd Emmert said the region and Strandline were both very important to the company.

“We are delighted about our new partnership with Strandline and being able to release further value to customers and the Port of Geraldton through our ongoing investment in the region,” Emmert said.

“The Coburn project is an exciting prospect that will deliver long-term benefits to all stakeholders involved.”

Qube is also preparing its purpose-built Narngulu storage facility to receive zircon and rutile products.

Graham added that this partnership would help to optimise the Coburn project as its ramps up to production in 2022.

“Securing the strategic storage at port berth-side for most of Coburn’s product volume is a significant advantage, resulting in extra flexibility and cost efficiencies,” Graham said.

Coburn will produce about 225,000 tonnes of mineral sands per year for a mine life of more than 22 years.