Strandline on target for December production

Strandline Resources is set to achieve first production and cashflow from its Coburn mineral sands project in Western Australia in the December quarter, as construction of the WCP (wet concentrator plant) and supporting infrastructure progresses at a rapid pace.

Structural and mechanical construction of the WCP and power station is substantially complete, with priorities now shifting to installation of in-plant piping, electrical equipment and bore headworks in preparation for commencement of commissioning.

Final construction of other critical supporting infrastructure, including water services, electrical reticulation, communications interconnections, and site offices and buildings, is also underway.

The Coburn WCP is designed to beneficiate heavy minerals (ilmenite, rutile, zircon and monazite) and reject the non-valuable, lighter minerals through multiple stages of high-capacity gravity separation and classification.

Several shipments of the rich heavy mineral sands (HMC) produced from the WCP will be sold to market while construction of Mineral Separation Plant (MSP) is finalised.

This strategy will accelerate project cashflow and further de-risk the overall project ramp-up.

Once the MSP is ready, HMC will then be transported to the MSP for further processing to produce Coburn’s premium-quality final products, including chloride ilmenite, rutile, premium zircon and zircon concentrate.

Pre-stripping of open mining pits has commenced ahead of schedule and is planned to ramp up over the coming months. Three dozer mining units are assembled and ready to be moved into position and commissioned for mining first ore.

Operations planning continues to accelerate, with key focus on assembling a highly skilled and diverse workforce and to finalise the development of operations and maintenance procedures and training packs.

Strandline managing director Luke Graham said the company is on the cusp of production and cashflow.

“Coburn construction continues to progress rapidly and safely,” he said.

“All of Coburn’s initial production is covered by binding sales contracts with some of the world’s largest consumers, with about 80 per cent (in terms of revenue) being sold into the US and Europe and 20 per cent to Asia.

“There is a supply shortage of Strandline’s critical minerals through a lack of investment in recent years, mine closures, and declining grades of existing mines. Combine this with strong underlying demand and the sector is experiencing a very tight market.

“We can see this in the recent market prices of our products, which are running about ~35 per cent higher than the pricing assumptions used in the Coburn DFS two years ago.

“And Strandline is already studying plans to potentially expand Coburn and increase its production rate by up to 50 per cent.

“The production increase would be aimed at enabling Coburn to capitalise further on its world-class resource, long mine life, higher mineral sands prices and strong demand for offtake.

“Any expansion is expected to be funded out of future Coburn cashflow and leverage significantly off Coburn’s infrastructure, especially the inherent design capacity within the processing plant.”

In May 2021, Strandline made a final investment decision to proceed with the full development of Coburn, located in the Gascoyne region.

The construction schedule has first production of HMC planned for the December quarter of 2022.