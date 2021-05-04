Strandline locks and loads Coburn

Strandline Resources has started construction of the $338 million Coburn mineral sands project in Western Australia.

The company reached a final investment decision to continue the full development of the project.

Strandline stated that construction for the project will begin immediately, with first production to follow in the second half of 2022.

Coburn will be one of the world’s largest mineral sands projects in the world and will mine zircon, titanium and rare earths until at least 2045.

Contractors on site will include Primero for processing facilities; Macmahon for road access, bulk earthworks, dams and drainage; Piacentini & Son for in-pit dozer mining units; and Contract Power Australia for power generation facilities.

Strandline managing director Luke Graham said the company has timed its run at Coburn to perfection.

“The project capitalises on its robust technical and commercial fundamentals, and Western Australia’s strong position to support growing demand for critical minerals such as zircon titanium and rare earths,” he said.

“The project is set to benefit from increasing demand and falling supply of its critical minerals following years of under-investment in new projects.”

Coburn has an initial life of 22.5 years and will hire 150 employees at peak production.

Strandline has outlined possibility to extend the mine life to 2060.

Graham said he was proud of the project for its ability to support communities on both a small and large scale.

“Coburn will also provide significant public benefit, employment and new business opportunities as well as export income for the nation,” he said said.

“Coburn is expected to generate 300 direct jobs during the construction phase and secure 150 jobs during operations over a multi-decade mine life.”

The Coburn project is located 240 kilometres north of the major minerals port of Geraldton.