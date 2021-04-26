Strandline fills up Coburn LNG supply

Strandline Resources has signed an LNG supply contract with Woodside Energy and EDL LNG Fuel to Power for the Coburn mineral sands project in Western Australia.

The 10-year agreement will be delivered through a joint venture (JV) between the two gas suppliers.

In November, Strandline named the Woodside-EDL JV as the preferred contractor to supply LNG for power generation at Coburn.

Atlas Copco expects the overall cost of power to be lower than what was expected in Coburn’s definitive feasibility study in June 2020.

The LNG will be freighted to Coburn from Woodside’s Pluto LNG truck and loading facility near Karratha in Western Australia.

Coburn’s LNG power station has been designed as a low-cost and low-emission solution that combines gas with renewable energy and battery technology.

Strandline managing director Luke Graham said the 10-year contract added to the assurance of the Coburn project.

“With key development approvals in place, (around) 95 per cent production pre-sold to highly reputable global customers via long term offtake contracts, major contractors appointed and development funding secured, Strandline is well on track to become Australia’s next world-scale mineral sands producer,” he said.

Woodside is a major Australian natural gas producer with the Pluto LNG truck loading facility capable of supplying low-emissions LNG across Western Australia.

EDL is a global producer of sustainable distributed energy and has been operating in the Western Australian Market since 2007. Within that period, EDL has delivered more than one billion litres from Karratha to the Kimberley.

According to Strandline, Coburn is advancing into construction, with the company close to a final investment decision.

The Coburn project is expected to produce an average 229,000 tonnes per annum of heavy mineral sands.

It is estimated to produce 34,000 tonnes of premium finished zircon per year, 54,000 tonnes of zircon concentrate, 110,000 tonnes of chloride ilmenite and 24,000 tonnes of rutile.