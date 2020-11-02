Strandline awards three major Coburn contracts

Strandline Resources has awarded three major construction contracts for the development of the Coburn zircon-titanium mineral sands project in Western Australia.

The road access construction and bulk earthworks contract has been awarded to Macmahon, with Piacentini & Son selected to supply the in-pit dozer mining units.

Strandline also appointed Primero Group as the preferred contractor to build the Coburn processing facilities.

Primero Group will work with Mineral Technologies to deliver engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and testing activities at the site.

These contract agreements are all subject to Strandline releasing a notice to proceed with the respective works at the Coburn site.

The company has secured a $150 million Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) loan to fund the project, which is 240 kilometres from Geraldton where there is an established mineral sands port.

Strandline is now targeting advanced project financing and early development works activities.

It also aims to award major implementation contracts and review its options for strategic partners during the December quarter.

Strandline’s recent Coburn definitive feasibility study confirmed a 22.5-year mine life at the site, with strong potential to further increase its ore reserves.

While progressing its plan for Coburn, Strandline is edging closer to making its development decisions for the Fungoni mineral sands project in Tanzania, Africa.

The company established a framework agreement with the Government of the Republic of Tanzania for its share interest in the project via Strandline’s subsidiary company Jacana Resources.

Once the agreement is completed, Strandline will evaluate a development timetable and strategy for Fungoni.