Statement to expand Australia’s global mining reach

The Australian Government has released its Global Resources Statement, which promotes the country as a reliable, responsible and ready supplier of mineral resources and energy to the rest of the world.

The Statement is the first instalment of the $20.1 million Global Resources Strategy, announced in the May Budget, to expand Australia’s export markets, and build on the strength of its resources and energy sectors.

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt said the statement outlines opportunities for the sector to supply global markets as demand for major commodities and new energy technologies rebound from the COVID-19 downturn.

“Australia has world-class operations, vast resources, established supply chains, and a government committed to supporting further investment, exploration and production,” he said.

“Australia’s resources exports have broken records over the past two years and are forecast to top $296 billion in 2020-21, despite a pandemic that has slowed global growth.

“The Global Resources Statement is an important first step in delivering the government’s Global Resources Strategy, and I would like to offer this document to our trading partners to consider Australia as a reliable, responsible and ready partner for the future.”

Minister Pitt said the statement underlines how Australia is a world leader in iron ore, gold, coal, and LNG production and exports, as well as bauxite, nickel, manganese and other critical minerals exploration, with opportunities for further expansion.

“Australia has a strong, stable and transparent regulatory regime, research and development incentives to support innovation, and a highly-skilled workforce,” he said.

“Our proximity to Asia has seen us become the supplier of choice in ever-expanding global supply chains.

“Australia’s mining industry is a world leader in sustainable resource management and mine safety, and the mining equipment, technology and services (METS) sector is a world leader in developing the technology needed to improve mining operations, safety and productivity.”

Minister Pitt said Australia was a low-risk environment to invest in and do business.

“This Global Resources Statement promotes Australia’s strong resources credentials,” he said. “Australia is a reliable, responsible and ready partner for resources exploration, investment and supply.”