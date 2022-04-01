Stanwell signs on QLD renewables statement

Stanwell Corporation has added its signature to the Central Queensland Statement of Cooperation, joining Rio Tinto, Orica and Alpha HPA in unlocking renewable opportunities.

Queensland’s Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development Steven Miles attended the signing and said it was another great step in connecting the state’s major companies.

“We are unlocking opportunities for Queensland to create more jobs as the world shifts towards decarbonisation,” Miles said.

“By bringing together key players in the region, we can leverage our state’s traditional strengths and thrive in the global transformations ahead.”

Stanwell currently owns or co-owns five power stations and four coal resources across Queensland, with ties to some of the state’s largest mines including Curragh coal mine and the Mount Isa cooper, lead, zinc and silver mines near the Northern Territory border.

To help Queensland become a powerhouse in renewable energy generation, Stanwell has committed to invest heavily in hydrogen developments, with this Statement of Cooperation another step in that process.

Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni said Stanwell was an important piece in the puzzle for Queensland.

“Stanwell is a major player in the renewables sector, and their landmark Memorandum of Understanding with ACCIONA will enable Queensland’s largest solar project providing clean and renewable energy to one of Australia’s largest and most promising green hydrogen projects, expected to drive $4.2 billion in hydrogen exports,” de Brenni said.

“Renewables and green hydrogen are the fuel to create more jobs and more industry for Queensland.”

Stanwell’s chief executive officer Michael O’Rourke said the signature was equally as important for Stanwell as for Queensland’s energy sector.

“We want to provide low emissions solutions to commercial and industrial retail customers by developing a high-quality, value-for-money pipeline of renewable energy projects and this the Statement of Cooperation will help us achieve that goal,” he said.