Stanmore to expand Isaac Plains

Stanmore Resources has approved the expansion of its Isaac Plains coal handling, processing and preparation plant (CHPP) in Queensland after the plant achieved record feed rates for the December quarter.

The company’s run-of-mine (RoM) coal production of 734,000 tonnes (t) and 610,000t of saleable coal were less than the previous quarter, impacted by the onset of La Niña, but the second half of 2021 remained strong.

Isaac Plains achieved historic records for half-year production with the complex operating at much improved rates of approximately 95 per cent of the nameplate capacity of the CHPP.

“Performance in the second half of the year was more representative than the first half of the year and indicates expected production rates going forward at Isaac Downs,” a statement from Stanmore read.

Stanmore plans to transition the dragline operations to Isaac Downs where it will operate for the next two to three years at strip ratios far lower than at Isaac Plains East.

Thus, Stanmore has now approved capital expenditure of approximately $7 million to increase the CHPP capacity from its nameplate 500 tonnes per hour (tph) to 600tph RoM feed.

“This will provide an annual capacity of more than 4 million tonnes RoM per annum to support the rapid coal uncovering by the dragline and the higher RoM production rates at Isaac Downs, especially in the next two years,” Stanmore stated.

Isaac Plains East dragline continued to operate well above set targets and will transition to Isaac Downs during the first half of this year.

Mining activities with new mining contractor EPSA will commence at Isaac Downs shortly after.