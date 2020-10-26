Stanmore inches closer to extending Isaac Plains

Stanmore Coal has completed a bankable feasibility study for its Isaac Downs project in Queensland, confirming continuity of operations at the Isaac Plains complex.

The Isaac Downs project is envisioned to produce 2.5 million tonnes saleable coal, of which are primarily coking coal with a secondary product of thermal coal.

It is set to provide a new supply of run-of-mine coal to and feed the Isaac Plains coal handling and preparation plant (CHPP).

Stanmore stated that production levels would be matched to the 3.5 million tonnes a year nameplate capacity at the CHPP.

The Isaac Downs free on board costs are projected at $108 per saleable tonne for the first five years before increasing to an average of $129 over the life of mine.

Under the BFS mine planning scenario, Stanmore will establish the initial Isaac Downs box-cut where the coal seam is close to the surface topography using an excavator and truck operation.

Stanmore also plans to use the existing Isaac Plains infrastructure including the CHPP and train loadout for the Isaac Downs operation.

Isaac Downs, which is part of Stanmore’s strategy to extend the life of the complex, is located 10 kilometres south of the existing Isaac Plains operations.

The Isaac Plains mine has been operating for 14 years, with key customers in Asia, India and Europe.

Stanmore also intends to extend the life of the Isaac Plains East operations, with environmental approvals expected this year.