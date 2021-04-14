St George unearths rare, high-grade nickel discovery

St George Mining has discovered new high-grade nickel-copper sulphides at the Mt Alexander project in Western Australia.

Massive nickel copper sulphides at 7.34 per cent nickel and 2.94 per cent copper at 342.12 metres to 343.4 metres were uncovered at the site from the MAD199 drillhole.

St George executive chairman John Prineas said the discovery was rare.

“St George’s diligent and systematic exploration efforts at Mt Alexander have already yielded four high- grade nickel-copper sulphide discoveries across a 5.5 kilometres strike length.

“The success with MAD199 extends the strike length and is enormously encouraging as we continue to prove up further nickel-copper mineralisation along the Cathedrals Belt.

“Mineralisation of the kind that we have at Mt Alexander is very rare – the combination of high-grade nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group metals is simply not seen anywhere else in Western Australia, or Australia for that matter.”

St George stated MAD199 intersected a 10.96-metre interval of nickel copper sulphides and was the deepest massive nickel-copper sulphide identified in the Cathedrals Belt.

“MAD199 has delivered an outstanding intersection of nickel-copper sulphides that may be indicating the presence of a large accumulation of mineralisation,” Prineas said.

“At more than 300 (metres) below surface, this is the deepest massive nickel-copper sulphides identified in the Cathedrals Belt and confirms our interpretation that the large intrusive mineral system at the Cathedrals Belt can host significant mineralisation at depth.”

Drilling at Mt Alexander is continuing 24/7, with MAD199 representing further promise for significant mineralisation at the project.

The Mt Alexander project is 120 kilometres south-southwest of the Agnew-Wiluna belt.

The project includes six granted exploration licenses with a seventh located south of the core tenement package.