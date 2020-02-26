St George exploration ramps up Paterson hunt

St George Mining is adding further attention to the Paterson province in Western Australia, joining Rio Tinto and Newcrest Mining as companies searching for resources in the area.

Rio Tinto’s Winu project and Greatland Gold and Newcrest’s Havieron gold-copper joint venture have already shown promising results.

St George Mining is the latest to commence field exploration in the region after it was granted an exploration licence in November last year.

The company’s Paterson project covers more than 35 kilometre strike of prospective stratigraphy, with potential similarities to stratigraphy that hosts the mineralisation at Winu.

St George chairman John Prineas said the project complemented the company’s flagship Mt Alexander nickel-copper sulphide project, where it is continuing to advance towards a potential mine.

Its review of the regional magnetic and gravity data indicated stronger structures and tectonic features than at other projects in the areas such as Winu and Havieron, according to St George.

If confirmed, this would suggest that the depth of cover at St George’s ground is less than that at the other projects, potentially allowing for expedited and lower cost exploration drilling.

“We believe our ground is highly prospective with prominent structural features and interpreted geology that may host mineral deposits similar to those already identified in the province,” Prineas said.

Rio Tinto first announced promising discoveries in the Yeneena Basin of the Paterson Province in June last year, when successful copper-gold intercepts were made at the Winu project.

The company is also looking to ramp up its explorations in the E45/4807 tenement in the region as part of a joint venture with Alloy Resources, with drilling programs expected to start between April and May this year.

Newcrest and Greatland Gold also have an active drilling program in the Paterson region as part of the Havieron project.