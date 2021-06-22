St George confirms large mineral system at Mt Alexander

St George Mining has established a high-grade nickel-copper sulphide discovery at the Mt Alexander project in Western Australia after receiving assay results.

Assays were returned from the MAD199 drillhole discovery and the MAD201 step-out hole, confirming a thick interval of high-grade nickel copper sulphide.

The MAD199 drillhole was intersected in April and discovered massive nickel-copper sulphides at the project.

MAD199 was drilled in the Cathedrals Belt and is the deepest massive nickel-copper sulphides identified in the belt, proving it can host high-grade mineralisation at depth.

Assays for MAD199 include 11.07 metres at 1.58 per cent nickel, 0.71 per cent copper and 1.23 grams per tonne of platinum group elements from 333.5 metres.

This includes 3.9 metres at 3.98 per cent nickel, 1.8 per cent copper and 3.1 grams per tonne of platinum group elements from 340.67 metres and including 1.28 metres at 6.54 per cent nickel, 2.96 per cent copper and 3.88 grams per tonne of platinum group elements.

MAD201 is the first step-out hole from MAD199 and intersected 2.4 metres of nickel-copper sulphides from 434.6 metres downhole.

According to St George executive chairman John Prineas, MAD199 is an important milestone for the company.

“The high-grade intersection in MAD199 is a very important breakthrough in our exploration of the Cathedrals Belt,” he said.

“The MAD199 discovery is the deepest occurrence of massive nickel-copper sulphides identified in the Cathedrals Belt and supports the prospectivity of more high-grade deposits at depth.”

St George stated there is strong potential for further discoveries along the 125-metre plunge extent from MAD199 as mineralisation is open in all directions.

“With multiple strong EM conductors identified from MAD199 as well as from the first step-out hole at MAD201, we are confident of drilling more high-grade mineralisation in this area,” Prineas said.

“The search for nickel-copper sulphides at depth is still at an early stage and we are pleased to be rolling out a low-cost seismic survey that has the potential to identify in high-resolution the intrusive host system and any mineral deposits at depth.

“These results and our ongoing work are very positive for the growth potential of the high-grade mineralisation at Mt Alexander.”