St Barbara to recoup Gwalia production losses

St Barbara has experienced a greater-than-anticipated production shortfall at the Gwalia gold mine in Western Australia due to a fall of ground last month.

The company expects to recover this substantially in the following quarter and has maintained its full year production guidance at Gwalia for the 2021 fiscal year at 175,000–190,000 ounces.

The fall of ground occurred around 1600 metres below surface in the Hoover Decline, which temporarily interrupted production at Gwalia.

This, in addition to a planned development, brought St Barbara’s production at Gwalia to 22,625 ounces of gold at an average grade of 7.4 grams per tonne during the September quarter.

Overall, the company delivered 72,9990 ounces during the period against the 108,612 ounces produced in the previous quarter.

St Barbara also performed unscheduled maintenance at the Simberi gold operation in Papua New Guinea, which contributed 23,139 ounces in the quarter.

Maintenance to Simberi’s semi-autonomous grinding mill, scrubber and aerial rope conveyor is now complete.

Over in Canada, St Barbara did not receive any negative impact of Hurricane Teddy on its Atlantic Gold site or production.

It produced 27,226 ounces of gold at an average milled grade of 1.29 grams per tonne, in line with expectations for the quarter.