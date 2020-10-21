St Barbara to build brilliance at Gwalia

St Barbara has kicked off a new era in the 2021 financial year, headlined by a program that is designed to bring transformation across operations.

The program, called Building Brilliance, was launched to provide a strategy to improving productivity, safety and cost savings.

It has already been embraced by St Barbara’s team in Leonora, Western Australia as the company sets out to develop the future of its Gwalia mine in the region.

Gwalia is undergoing a transition period following recent expansions, development and appointment of new leaders.

St Barbara produced 72,990 ounces of gold at Gwalia during the first quarter of the 2021 financial year, down from 108,612 ounces in the previous period.

The result was attributed to a scheduled plant shutdown and decommissioning to raisebore equipment following a ground fall at the Hoover decline due to seismic events in September.

However, St Barbara maintains its overall 2021 production guidance of 370,000-410,000 ounces and is set to ramp up productivity as a key priority of the Building Brilliance program.

“Financial year 2021 marks the start of a new era at St Barbara,” company managing director and chief executive officer Craig Jetson said.

“Building Brilliance is about our whole business; zero harm in everything we do, being a highly effective and engaged organisation and an employer of choice, realising the full potential of our assets.

“It is pleasing to see our Leonora operations embracing this opportunity. We have a clear strategy to develop the future of our Gwalia mine.”

Jetson said its project pipeline was central to Building Brilliance, particularly the Atlantic Gold operations in Canada and Simberi mine in Papua New Guinea.

St Barbara is expected to complete the Simberi sulphide project feasibility study and begin the process of obtaining relevant permits and construction in the current financial year. These are expected to take one and two years, respectively.

Exploration will continue at the Gwalia and wider Leonora area, with aircore drilling planned at five targets: Jasper Hill, Faulklands Trend, Backgammon, Beaumaris and Ascension.