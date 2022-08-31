St Barbara meets guidance amid profit slump

Gold explorer St Barbara has navigated the storms of the past year to achieve FY22 guidance, deliver a respectable underlying profit and generate substantial operating cash contributions.

The miner declared statutory loss after tax of $161 million and underlying profit after tax of $24m, and growth capital of $77m contributing to a $99m cash balance.

The group produced 280,746 ounces of gold, with AISC of $1848/oz.

St Barbara managing director Craig Jetson said despite Simberi (PNG) being offline until January, a fall of ground event at Leonora in November 2021 and several enduring headwinds, including those brought on by the COVID pandemic, the company’s proven ability to generate cash flow, even under difficult circumstances, demonstrated its capacity to fund its leading portfolio of organic growth projects.

“We are making great progress on the Leonora Province Plan in Western Australia, having determined the position for the decline to the Zoroastrian underground deposit, from which we expect first production in Q1 FY24,” he said.

“During the year, we added over 3.6moz of gold to our mineral resources through the acquisition of Bardoc, and resource growth at Tower Hill and Old South Gwalia, all in Western Australia.

“Looking ahead we remain focused on permitting at Atlantic, completing the strategic review at Simberi, starting to construct the new Zoroastrian mine and continuing the turnaround of our Leonora operations.

“As expected, Gwalia will have a slow start to the year with grade improving in the second and third quarters.

“Availability of skilled labour remains a critical challenge for the industry in WA. We are working closely with our contract partner Macmahon Holdings, to attract and retain the critical talent needed to maintain our underground operations and development rates.”