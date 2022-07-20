SRG secures $80 million in mining contracts

SRG Global has secured significant new contract awards with existing Tier 1 clients valued at about $80 million.

A contract with South32 extends the existing one and has a duration of two years for works at the Worsley Alumina bauxite and alumina refinery operations in WA.

The scope of works is to provide civil services for the continuous enhancement of its BRDA embankments as well as other civil and road maintenance services. The contract will commence immediately and is expected to complete in 2024.

A Fremantle Ports contract has a duration of two years, with an optional one-year extension and is for works at the Kwinana Bulk Jetty in WA.

The scope of works includes the design, supply and installation of the hybrid cathodic protection system and concrete maintenance repairs to the jetty. The contract will commence immediately and is expected to complete in 2024 or 2025.

Meanwhile, a contract with BCI Minerals involves SRG continuing to provide earthworks and civil services for the construction of evaporation pond embankment walls as well as other civil infrastructure for gas pipeline corridors and drainage at the Mardie Salt and Potash Project in WA.

The contract extension applies to existing works that will start immediately and will be complete in 2022.

SRG managing director David Macgeorge said the company was proud to be able to service the critical infrastructure for South32, Fremantle Ports and BCI Minerals.

“The South32 contract builds on our six-year relationship at the Worsley Alumina site and is evidence of our ability to add value for key clients through our diverse capability. The Fremantle Ports contract is a significant maintenance contract, strengthening SRG Global’s portfolio of marine remediation projects. The contract extension at the globally significant Mardie Salt and Potash Project demonstrates our ability to provide value-engineered services to our clients from project inception, and the capability to deliver critical infrastructure for the burgeoning salt and potash sector,” he said.