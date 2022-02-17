SRG locks in $60m mining services 

SRG Global has secured mining services contracts with gold miners in New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia.

The contracts, which total approximately $60 million, include two-years each with Evolution Mining and Navarre Minerals, and a six-month deal with Red 5.

SRG managing director David Macgeorge said it was great to secure a future with clients new and old.

“We are very pleased to have secured these three contracts and increase our client base in the gold sector,” Macgeorge said.

“We already have a 15-year history with Evolution Mining and look forward to strengthening this relationship.

“We also look forward to building partnerships with Navarre Minerals and Red 5 as we continue to expand our mining services business.”

For Evolution Mining, SRG will provide specialist drill and blast services, reverse circulation (RC) grade control drilling and geotechnical ground support services at the Cowal gold mine in NSW.

Similar services will be provided to Navarre Minerals at the Mt Carlton gold mine in Queensland, while Red 5 will require only drill and blast services at its Great Western gold mine in WA.

News of the three new contracts comes a week after SRG was awarded a $150 million contract with OneSteel Manufacturing for the provision of mining services at SIMEC Mining’s iron ore operations in South Australia.

SRG has announced $471 million in contracts since mid-November 2021.

SRG is an engineering-led global specialist asset maintenance, mining services and construction group operating across the entire asset lifecycle of engineer, construct and sustain.

The past six months of contracts hav exemplified its ability to work across Australia and across commodities, as clients in both gold and iron ore have recognised its expertise.