SRG Global wins $80 million southern contracts

SRG Global has secured term contracts with Alcoa and Albemarle valued at about $80 million.

The Alcoa term contract has a duration of four years for the provision of industrial services across both the Wagerup and Pinjarra alumina refineries.

This is the third significant contract awarded to SRG by Alcoa, with the company now an embedded partner across all three Alcoa alumina refineries in Western Australia. The contracted services will commence immediately and ramp up over the next three months.

The Albemarle term contract has a duration of two and a half years for the provision of specialist access services.

This is one of the first service contracts awarded by Albemarle at its newly commissioned lithium refinery in Kemerton in WA. The contracted services will commence immediately.

SRG managing director David Macgeorge said the Alcoa deal recognised the critical services provide the business, while the Albemarle contract added to its long list of quality blue-chip clients, and allowed it to enter the growing lithium market.

“Importantly, both contracts will result in local employment opportunities,” he said.

SRG Global is a diversified industrial services company bringing an engineering mindset to deliver critical services for major industry across the entire asset lifecycle of engineering, construction and sustainability.