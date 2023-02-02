SRG Global secures contract with Northern Star

Northern Star Resources has awarded two contracts valued at $220 million to SRG Global.

The contracts are for Northern Star’s Bronzewing gold operations located approximately 83km north-east of Leinster, Western Australia.

The first contract includes the provision of specialist drill-and-blast services, explosives management and grade control drilling for a period of five years.

The second is a two-year extension to the initial five-year contract with Northern Star that commenced in April 2020, with the scope of services matching those of the first contract but at Northern Star’s Thunderbox and Carosue Dam gold operations in WA.

“SRG is extremely pleased to have secured both the new five-year contract at Bronzewing and the two-year contract extensions at Thunderbox and Carosue Dam,” SRG global managing director David Macgeorge said.

“I am very proud of our mining services team for their hard work supporting Northern Star’s operations at the Kalgoorlie Super Pit, Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and now the Bronzewing gold operations in WA.”

Northern Star enjoyed a bumper end to 2022, announcing positive progress from its FY23 exploration program.

SRG and Northern Star have a long working history, with SRG having been awarded a $90 million contract in July 2022.

Macgeorge said that Northern Star contract continued SRG’s more-than-25-year history at the Kalgoorlie Super Pit, providing a platform to further strengthen the relationship through the provision of geotechnical services.