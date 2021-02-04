SRG Global receives Great Western contract ahead of mining start

Pit N Portal Mining Services has awarded a drill and blast contract at Red 5’s Great Western gold mine in Western Australia to SRG Global.

SRG will provide production drill and blast services and explosives supply to the mine under the agreement.

Red 5 is commencing open pit mining at the site this year. It has been mining underground at the Darlot and King of the Hills gold mines, which are also located in the Eastern Goldfields region.

The Great Western contract is expected to start immediately for an initial duration of 12 months.

It contributes to the circa $45 million in contracts received by SRG, along with a five-year contract with GFG Liberty OneSteel.

Comprising an initial three-year term, SRG will provide engineered access solutions at the Liberty Steelworks site in Whyalla, South Australia.

SRG managing director David Macgeorge said the company was pleased to have the two term contracts adding to its recurring earnings.

“Importantly, the GFG Liberty OneSteel contract is with a repeat customer, providing new services in addition to our existing refractory services term contract,” he said.

“The Pit N Portal contract was specifically targeted as it builds upon our mining services portfolio of high quality growth commodities while diversifying SRG Global’s customer base.”