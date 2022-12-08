Sponsorship opportunities open for 2023 Prospect Awards

The Prospect Awards is the most esteemed and prestigious awards for the Australian mining and minerals processing industry, and in 2023 the Prospect Awards will return to Brisbane.

With a range of categories to recognise all facets of the mining sector, there is the opportunity to align your brand with a category that reflects your company values and direction.

As a sponsor of the 2023 Prospect Awards, you receive:

Exclusive sponsorship of an Award category of your choice

A full-page advertisement in the “winners” edition of Australian Mining

Editorial mentions and coverage in Australian Mining

Promotion as a sponsor across all media platforms, print and digital

Winner announcement and presentation of the trophy to the winner

Recognition as a sponsor throughout the Awards dinner

Ten complimentary tickets to the Awards dinner

Don’t miss this opportunity to promote your business as a leader in Australia’s mining industry.

For more information on sponsorship, please contact Jonathan Duckett at jonathan.duckett@primecreative.com.au

Look out for the February issue of Australian Mining to read a full profile of the 2022 winners.