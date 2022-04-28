Space program to benefit mining

Geoscience Australia and the Northern Territory Government have partnered to deliver Earth Observation for the Northern Territory (EO4NT), a $200,000 demonstrator grant program.

EO4NT aims to provide seed funding to private sector companies to develop products and services that solve challenges in the NT’s agribusiness and fisheries, mining and government services sectors.

Companies can access grants to help them develop earth observation-powered solutions that enhance business productivity and performance, or overcome business problems from these sectors.

Applications are now open and close on 27 June. For further information and to apply visit https://nt.gov.au/eo4nt

The move comes in the wake of the newly-released Northern Territory Space Strategy 2022-2026 here, aimed at capitalising on the Northern Territory’s strategic advantages to attract investment and create local jobs.

It establishes a vision for the Northern Territory to be recognised as the home of high altitude pseudo-satellites in the Indo-Pacific region, Australia’s premier space launch location and a leading regional centre for ground station facilities.

A number of international satellite companies are also exploring the possibility of a location in the Northern Territory for their southern hemisphere ground station facilities.

NT mining and industry minister Nicole Manison said the space industry was taking off in the Territory, and would not only diversify the economy, but unlock new investment opportunities and create more local jobs.

“Development of the space industry supports the growth of other key economic sectors in the Territory, such as mining, aquaculture, agribusiness, maritime and defence,” she said.

“This strategy provides the framework to grow the size, scope, capability and commercial sustainability of the Territory’s space industry.”