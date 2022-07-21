SoilCyclers named Queensland Mining Contractor/Supplier of the Year

The Queensland Mining Awards 2022 were held in Mackay on 20 July 2022 as part of the Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition (QME).

The awards recognise Queensland’s best and brightest resource contractors, suppliers and producers and feature eight award categories.

Small business SoilCyclers has taken home the award for Queensland Mining Contractor/Supplier of the Year at the sold-out gala.

SoilCyclers rehabilitation-based project at the Bowen Basin’s Ensham mine grabbed the judge’s attention for this award. The project addressed a critical topsoil deficit and turned the mine’s waste overburden and saline water into lush green pastures in just six weeks.

As well as shining the spotlight on eight category winners and finalists, the audience heard an industry address from Ian Macfarlane, Chief Executive of the Queensland Resources Council, and a keynote address from Jason Economidis, Chief Operating Officer of South32.

“I was particularly pleased to see representation right from multi-national companies down to small businesses like SoilCyclers, and good ideas being seen through to execution no matter where they come from,” Economidis said.

“It is certainly an exciting time to part of the Queensland mining sector.”

Judge Dr Sharna Glover of technology ecosystem consultancy Imvelo said this year’s crop of finalists and winners showcases the technology and innovation that makes Queensland resources world-class.

“Every single category winner from the Queensland Mining Awards deserves a spot on the global stage – for developing clever solutions in response to industry need and market pressures. It’s always such a pleasure to judge the Awards and raise the profile of the innovation that we develop right here at home,” Glover said.

Other category winners were:

METS Ignited Collaboration Award – Anglo American

iCutter Industries Environment Award – SoilCyclers

Austmine Innovation (METS) Award – Thiess

AusIndustry Innovation (Miner) Award – BHP BMA

Glencore Productivity Award – Polymathian

SMW Group Community Initiative Award – BHP BMA

QME Best New Product Award – GreaseBoss

Hastings Deering Safety Initiative – Soft Rigging Solutions