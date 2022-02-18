Skills shortage despite employment increase: MCA

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has released its latest labour force data, revealing employment has increased by approximately 13,000 people, with flows into employment continuing to outpace flows out of employment.

The Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) has acknowledged the data is good news for job seekers, however, the mining industry is still suffering from skills shortages.

ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said along with rapid changes in the labour market during the pandemic, hours continue to be much more affected than employment, reflecting people working reduced or no hours, without necessarily losing their jobs.

Seasonally adjusted unemployment increased by 6000 people in January, with the unemployment rate remaining at 4.2 per cent.

The ABS data revealed the underutilisation rate, which combines the unemployment and underemployment rates, increased 0.1 percentage points to 10.9 per cent, but was 3.2 percentage points lower than its March 2020 level.

MCA chief executive officer Tania Constable said the upcoming Federal Budget provides an opportunity to turbo-charge skills investment by supporting fast-tracked apprenticeships for key occupations and to continue the Boosting Apprenticeship Commencements program.

“Administrative efficiency and effectiveness is also key to attracting talent into Australian businesses and additional resources should be provided to the Department of Home Affairs to improve the skilled migration program by reducing duplication and being more responsive to skills shortages,” Constable said.

“The mining industry has created almost 22,000 jobs in the last 12 months, delivered on our COVID-19 recovery commitment to create 5000 apprenticeships. The industry has also invested more than $65 million in skills programs since 2000.

“It’s time to go for growth and ensure the Australian economy continues its strong COVID-19 economic recovery.”