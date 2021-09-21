Sino Iron operations resume following incident

Operations at CITIC Pacific’s Sino Iron mine in Western Australia have recommenced following suspension on Friday due to an incident involving a 52-year-old maintenance worker.

According to a spokesperson for CITIC Pacific, it is understood that once the area where the incident had occurred had been isolated, the company was able to safely resume operations.

“The way things were managed on site at the time was the area where the incident happened was fully sectioned off and then the Department of Mines officer who was there was comfortable that all other operations continued as normal,” the spokesperson said.

According to a statement from CITIC Pacific, the worker died as a result of injuries sustained from an apparent fall at the site.

The incident occurred at about 11am where he had been working at the coarse ore stockpile shed within the concentrator precinct.

After being treated by paramedics at the scene, he was transported to Karratha Health Campus in a critical condition.

CITIC Pacific has extended its condolences to his family and workmates. The company will continue to work closely with authorities to investigate the cause of the tragedy.

The company is also now directing its efforts towards the provision of counselling and support for those affected at the site.

The incident is being fully investigated by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, and WA Police.

It comes after operations were suspended at the Gregory Crinum coal mine in central Queensland last week following an incident involving two underground miners.

The operation was due to begin ramping up to peak production from late-2021, but a restart date is now unclear after the incident caused one loss of life and one serious injury.