SIMPEC secures inaugural First Quantum contract

First Quantum Minerals has awarded WestStar subsidiary SIMPEC with a $9 million contract at the Ravensthorpe nickel operations in Western Australia.

This is SIMPEC’s first contract with First Quantum, with the former appointed to deliver an electrical and instrumentation package at Ravensthorpe’s Shoemaker Levy project.

The contract commences immediately and is expected to complete in mid-2021.

The Ravensthorpe nickel operation comprises an open pit mine and processing plant, which recommenced operations earlier this year after being placed on care and maintenance in 2017 due to low nickel prices.

Aside from the Ravensthorpe contract win, SIMPEC has won a minor contract at Tianqi Lithium’s Kwinana lithium hydroxide plant in Western Australia.

In the same region of Kwinana, the engineering, construction and mining services provider will also perform nightshift mechanical works at Spanish infrastructure and renewable energy company Acciona’s construction of waste-to-energy facility.

SIMPEC managing director Mark Dimasi said the newly awarded contracts were a tribute to the teams’ performance and long-standing relationships.

“The newly awarded contract with the (First Quantum Minerals) Shoemaker project is very exciting for our team,” he said.

“The team continues to actively tender and remain optimistic with proposals being considered. … SIMPEC is well positioned for (the 2021 fiscal year).”

WestStar has secured around $28 million of new contract awards this financial year.

The company is now working on over $300 million worth of new tenders for the mining, infrastructure and oil and gas sectors.