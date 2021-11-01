SIMPEC gets moving on Iron Bridge

SIMPEC has commenced major construction as part of its newly awarded $145 million contract for Fortescue Metal Group’s Iron Bridge magnetite project wet processing plant in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

First steel erection has begun for the development of the new mine and associated infrastructure for Iron Bridge, situated approximately 145km south of Port Hedland.

The wet processing plant is a significant part of the new magnetite mine which will be central to the production of 22 wet million tonnes per annum (WMTPA) of high-grade magnetite concentrate product.

SIMPEC managing director Mark Dimasi said the commencement of the project is a major milestone for the team and business.

“The positive safety culture and experienced project team has allowed for a safe and on time commencement of construction activities for the project,” he said.

SIMPEC is an engineering contractor business of WestStar Industrial Limited, an Australian industrial services company providing engineering, construction and mining services to the resources, energy and infrastructure sectors.

Dimasi said the overall focus on SIMPEC’s major projects and term sustaining capital contracts will further enhance its positioning for the 2022 financial year and beyond.

“This is an important milestone achievement for SIMPEC, it’s proof that our people and culture are building a reputable company that delivers,” Dimasi said.

“We look forward to further project updates and thank the Iron Bridge joint venture for the opportunity to deliver such a high-profile project.”

The Iron Bridge project is a joint venture between Fortescue Metals Group subsidiary FMG Magnetite and Formosa Steel.

Fortescue completed a technical and commercial assessment of Iron Bridge in May 2021.

The assessment resulted in a revised cost of up to $US3.5 billion ($4.7 billion) for the project.

FMG Magnetite owns 69 per cent of the project while Formosa owns the remaining 31 per cent.