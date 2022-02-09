SIMEC blasts SRG Global with $150m deal

SRG Global has been awarded a $150 million contract with OneSteel Manufacturing for the provision of mining services at SIMEC Mining’s iron ore operations in South Australia.

The five-year contract will begin immediately, with SRG Global to provide specialist drill and blast services across multiple SIMEC mine locations.

“This term contract is a significant achievement for our mining services business,” said SRG Global managing director David Macgeorge.

“It demonstrates the strength of our drill and blast capability and adds another high-quality client in the desirable iron ore sector. We look forward to building a strong working partnership with SIMEC Mining.”

SIMEC Mining is a subsidiary of OneSteel Manufacturing that owns and operates a 10 million tonne per annum iron ore mine in the Middleback Ranges in SA.

These operations incorporate the Iron Baron, Iron Knob and South Middleback Ranges mine sites, which produce both hematite and magnetite iron ore which is respectively railed and piped 60km away to Whyalla.

Total reserves and resources at the iron ore mine are just under half a billion tonnes.

This announcement follows on from last week when SIMEC awarded a $600 million contract extension to Golding Contractors to continue to provide mine planning, load and haul, and maintenance services at the mine sites.

SRG Global is an engineering-led global specialist asset maintenance, mining services and construction group operating across the entire asset lifecycle of engineer, construct and sustain.

Last February, Fortescue Metals Group awarded SRG Global a five-year, $150 million contract for maintenance and shutdown services across its rail and port sites in Western Australia.