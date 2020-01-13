Siemens keeps contract with Adani despite public backlash

Siemens intends to maintain its rail contract with Adani Mining despite protests from the general public, including climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The company has completed a due diligence report to back this decision and secured the right to pull out if Adani violates environmental obligations.

“The Adani mining project has been approved by the Government of Australia, the Highest Courts and, very importantly to us, the indigenous Wangan and Jagalingou people,” Siemens chief executive Joe Kaeser said.

“The local and federal governments approved the project based on the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999, as well as hundreds of pages of environmental impact statements.

“Given the importance of legitimate environmental concerns, we have secured the right to pull out of the contract if our customer violates the very stringent environmental obligations.”

Adani contracted Siemens to deliver rail signalling systems for the Carmichael rail network in the Galilee Basin, Queensland in December, which was met with public backlash.

The 200-kilometre long rail network will link Adani’s Carmichael mine to the existing rail network and transport coal across a 300-kilometre distance before it heads for export.

Shortly after the contract announcement, Kaeser announced that Siemens would review the contract and respond to the protestors.

Thunberg expressed her disapproval of Siemens teaming up with Adani via social media platform Twitter, prior to Kaeser announcing his decision.

“It seems that Siemens have the power to stop, delay or at least interrupt the building of the huge Adani coal mine in Australia,” Thunberg tweeted.

“On Monday, they will announce their decision. Please help pushing them to make the only right decision. #StopAdani.”

Siemens made a significant commitment to help tackle climate change in 2015, being the first global industry company of its size to pledge to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Its latest sustainability report shows the company has slashed its carbon dioxide emissions by 41 per cent since that time, and by 2021 it will have reduced its emissions by half.

The Siemens contract will create and preserve up to 50 local jobs in Queensland including project staff, engineers, construction workers and tradespeople.