Siemens celebrates 150 years with series of immersive travel experiences

What do travelling on the legendary Ghan, drinking a Coopers ale and tasting a Haigh’s chocolate have in common? They are all iconic Australian experiences, and they all have a Siemens connection.

In fact, The Ghan traverses the historic Overland Telegraph Line which transmitted its first message between Darwin and Adelaide in 1872. Siemens was involved in commissioning the overland telegraph – one of the most important pieces of infrastructure at the time. This was the beginning of Siemens in Australia.

In 2022, Siemens is celebrating 150 years of innovation on Australian soil with the Beyond 150 Competition, a unique series of monthly competitions that will take winners to some of Australia’s most dynamic locations – from the Sydney Harbour Bridge to the captivating expanse of the Great Barrier Reef – and provide them with an immersive behind-the-scenes look into how Siemens technology transforms the everyday. The competitions are open to all professionals, of all industries.

According to Siemens Australia and Pacific chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Connolly, the 150-year milestone is testament to the far-reaching impact of Siemens technology, and how integral it is to many of Australia’s key industries and critical infrastructure.

“Our automation and digitalisation enable everything from vaccines and blood plasma production through to beer, agriculture, dairy, water, mining and the most advanced reef simulation in the world,” Connolly said.

“For 150 years we have been supporting the building blocks of the nation. Through technology with purpose and passionate people, we are motivated to continue being an integral part of Australia’s future for the next 150 years.”

The Beyond 150 Competition serves to honour that legacy, and provide individuals with the special opportunity to see some of Australia’s finest natural and scientific wonders first-hand.

Winners will be provided with an immersive experience that allows them to step beyond the everyday and see how extraordinary technology underpins a variety of things we take for granted.

Commencing in April, the first prize starts where Siemens started its antipodean operations – in South Australia. The all-inclusive package for two includes personalised tours of Coopers Brewery and Haigh’s Chocolates in Adelaide and three days on the Ghan railway travelling from Adelaide to Darwin.

With new competitions announced every month for the rest of this year, there are opportunities to win unique travel packages that include destinations such as Melbourne, Sydney, and the Great Barrier Reef.

The first monthly prize draw is open now and all professionals are invited to apply before the closure date on 30 April 2022. Register here.