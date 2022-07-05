Showcasing Mackay’s resources leadership

The Mackay-based Resources Centre of Excellence (RCOE) is holding three breakfast sessions during the Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition (QME), hosting thought leaders from across the sector.

In conjunction with QME, to be held from July 19–21, the spotlight will shine on Mackay’s capability and capacity to supply to the resources sector – now and in a diversifying future.

The free sessions feature networking opportunities, a light breakfast and presentations, followed by a bus transfer to the main QME event. Registrations for QME and the breakfast sessions are free, with organisers encouraging attendees to register ASAP.

RCOE chief executive officer (CEO) Steven Boxall said the sessions were planned as an initiative to showcase industry-leading facilities to out-of-town visitors and those who are yet to visit the RCOE.

“The RCOE strives to connect the brightest minds in research, technology, education, and METS to shape the resources sector of the future,” he said.

“The breakfast sessions that will run each morning over the QME will delve into futurist resource opportunities in critical minerals, mine-site rehabilitation, and benefits of a circular economy, all hot topics when talking of the future of the resources sector.”

The three breakfast sessions feature panel sessions facilitated by Boxall, of Greater Whitsunday Alliance CEO Kylie Porter, and Mackay Manufacturing Hub manager Deb Allan. Panel speakers include:

Tony Knight – chief government geologist, Queensland Government Department of Resources,

Associate Professor Mohsen Yahyaei – program leader, Future Autonomous Systems and Technologies at the University of Queensland

Shaun Ferris – deputy director-general, Georesources

Trudy Mazucco – progressive rehabilitation and closure plan lead, BHP

Shane Goodwin – head of corporate affairs and social responsibility, New Century Resources,

Professor Pierre Viljoen – chair of automation and future skills, CQUniversity

Rowan Kendall – chief executive office and managing director, Novum Energy

Georgine Roodenrys – partner, Deloitte

Dr Kam Bhowany – WH.H Bruan Mining and Geology Research Centre

A consistent theme running across the sessions is the region’s place in the future of a sustainable mining industry – from how critical minerals play a part to environmental, social and governance (ESG) in action and the opportunities of a sustainable future.

“A sustainable future for Mackay is looking positive,” Boxall said.

“This is no surprise when you look at that the RCOE’s last 12 months of operations and the projects that have been activated within the METS sector, all which have encouraged diversification, sustainability, innovation, and collaboration.

“These projects, along with Mackay Regional Council’s overall economic development strategies, will no doubt set the future for Mackay, adding value and continue evolving towards a more sustainable and diversified economy.”

The RCOE breakfast sessions are free to attend as part of QME, but visitors must register. Bookings and the full program are available online.

QME 2022 will be held at the Mackay Showgrounds from July 19–21.