Shaky ASX debut for Chrysos

It’s been a sombre public listing start for Chrysos Corporation, which commenced trading last Friday on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The listing followed a successful, fully-underwritten initial public offering (IPO), raising $183.5 million at $6.50 per share.

On the first day of trading, prices plummeted to $3.90. As this article was posted on Monday, the price was hovering around $3.70.

The $65 million in new funds raised will be used to support the Company’s growth strategy, which is focused on deploying further PhotonAssay units around the globe.

Chrysos is an Australian-based provider of assay services to the global mining industry through its proprietary PhotonAssay technology. The technology was originally conceived at Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, which remains a significant shareholder in the Company.

PhotonAssay involves exciting gold atoms with high-energy X-rays to measure gold content in mineral samples. The technology is also applicable to silver, copper and other complementary elements.

The company operates a Product-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model, where units are leased to mines and analytical laboratories under long-term renewable contracts (typically five years, with an option for a further five years).

Customers pay per PhotonAssay sample processed, with a contracted minimum ‘take or pay’ figure and further provision for upside exposure from higher utilisation. This model delivers “annuity style” earnings to Chrysos while also encouraging further market uptake through the elimination of upfront capital costs for customers.

The company’s customers include two of the largest gold mining companies by production, Barrick Gold and Agnico Eagle.

In addition, Chrysos has leased PhotonAssay units to three of the world’s four largest testing, inspection and certification companies by revenue: ALS, Intertek Group and SGS S.A.

Assaying is a core, non-discretionary requirement in the gold industry and is used by companies throughout the gold mining value chain. It is an important part of gold production and exploration, which are key drivers of demand for PhotonAssay, along with new gold mine development where assays have a wider range of applications.

Chrysos Corporation is headquartered in Adelaide, with operations spanning Australia, Canada and Africa.