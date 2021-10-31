Seventh heaven for NRW at Curragh

NRW Holdings has signed two contracts in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, including a letter of direction (LOD) from Coronado Global Resources at the Curragh coal mine.

The LOD calls for a seventh fleet to be added by NRW subsidiary Golding Contractors for a 12-month period from February 1, 2022.

Golding has also signed a contract to re-establish open cut mining in the Broadlea pit owned by Fitzroy Australia Resources.

The addition of these two contracts will add about $60 million to Golding’s books while employing 130 more people.

The seventh fleet at Curragh builds upon the six fleets currently in operation under a more than $1 billion mining services contract.

The six-fleet contract already employs about 500 people at Curragh with exact numbers for the seventh remaining undisclosed.

The fifth and sixth fleets, however, added a combined 150 employees to the Curragh workforce, when they were welcomed from December 2020.

NRW chief executive officer and managing director Jules Pemberton has consistently cited the closer partnership between NRW and Coronado for the frequent contract extensions.

“This award reflects the close working relationship between Coronado and Golding and our ability to rapidly mobilise both equipment and personnel to support our clients mine plans,” Pemberton said in December 2020 with similar comments coming in August 2021.

The Curragh mine complex is one of Australia’s largest sources of metallurgical coal, with Coronado producing 8.8 million tonnes of coal during the first half of 2021.

Fitzroy Australia’s Broadlea pit is seven kilometres north of its flagship Carborough Downs metallurgical coal mine and has been periodically opened as a satellite operation as coal markets allow for its operation.