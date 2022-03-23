SensOre, Unico sign for upscaled exploration tech

SensOre has signed with Unico to commercialise its mining exploration technology which improves success rates using artificial intelligence.

Unico is an established Australian technology services business which was recently acquired by CGI, one of the largest technology consulting businesses in the world.

With more than 80,000 CGI staff, Unico will be able to deploy SensOre’s proprietary platform for more companies in Australia and overseas.

SensOre chief executive officer Richard Taylor said this signalled a future of major growth compared to SensOre’s usual domain in Western Australia.

“Our background is creating and deploying technology and software that generates exploration targets using AI,” he said.

“While we have previously focused on Western Australia, a key objective of the Unico partnership is to enhance the pace of our data expansion across the globe.”

Earlier this week, SensOre signed a $400,000 agreement with Barton Gold to supply its technology to a site in South Australia.

While still significant, this domestic deal will soon pale in comparison to the global reach of SensOre technology.

Unico director of innovation Evan Harridge described the future of mineral exploration with SensOre as a global player.

“Imagine being able to analyse an MRI scan of the Earth,” he said. “SensOre’s AI-driven analysis tools will be able to see what is underground in great detail, similar to how medical imaging technology can accurately see inside the human body.”

“This technology would enable exploration to be more targeted and limit the overall environmental impact.”

In September 2020, SensOre was commissioned by BHP to advance exploration at its Nickel West operations in Western Australia and the partnership was then renewed in March 2021.

Taylor hopes the partnership with Unico will see major deals, like that with BHP, be struck in all major mining regions.

“This project is a massive opportunity to use our technology to build a model that we believe will be in demand from mining exploration companies around the world,” he said.

“We are excited about the prospect of a global relationship with CGI to help expand our technology offerings into new markets.”