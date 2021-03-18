Sedgman wins additional QCoal work at Byerwen

QCoal has awarded Sedgman a contract for the design and construction of a tailings dewatering facility at the Byerwen coal mine in central Queensland.

Sedgman, a minerals processing company and subsidiary of CIMIC Group, will work to lower operational risks and power usage, while improving water recovery and management of dewatering chemicals.

The agreement has been announced alongside a separate contract for CIMIC in the construction sector via CPB Contractors, with the total of the two worth approximately $100 million for the contract services group.

CIMIC group executive chairman and chief executive officer Juan Santamaria said the company was pleased to further strengthen its ties with Queensland.

“CIMIC Group’s companies have a strong history of delivering consistent outcomes in Queensland. We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationships with QCoal to deliver safe and efficient solutions for the industry,” Santamaria said.

The Byerwen mine, inland of Mackay, produces 10 million tonnes of hard coking coal per year and supplies up to 500 jobs when fully operational.

Sedgman first began works at the Byerwen plant in 2017, receiving a contract for the engineering, procurement, construction and of a train load out facility.

The mining services company also operates and maintains the processing plant at Byerwen under a three-year extension worth $166 million, which was signed in October 2020.

Sedgman managing director Grant Fraser expressed his pride in upholding eco-friendly standards.

“We are pleased to continue working with QCoal with a key focus on reducing impacts and undertaking environmentally responsible practices. The tailings dewatering contract at Byerwen is a great opportunity to achieve joint goals in ESG, an important focus for the industry,” Fraser said.