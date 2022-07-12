Scholarship supports aspiring mining leaders

The Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia’s (MRIWA) scholarship round for 2023 has opened.

Funded by the State Government through MRIWA, the scholarship program supports the development and training of mining industry thought leaders of the future.

MRIWA scholarships are awarded annually to attract talented researchers towards WA’s universities to tackle issues in the mining sector.

Three scholarships will be offered for 2023, including the:

MRIWA Odwyn Jones PhD Scholarship

MRIWA PhD Scholarship for Women

MRIWA Indigenous Postgraduate Research Scholarship.

Applications close on Friday September 30, 2022.

For more information, visit https://www.mriwa.wa.gov.au/research-funding/education-program/scholarships

Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston said the Government was currently supporting 15 PhD students undertaking innovative minerals research at four State universities.

“Of the 15 scholars, seven are graduates from international universities who were attracted to WA by MRIWA’s scholarship program,” he said.

“Western Australia’s rich mineral endowment and the vision of research champions will play an important part in shaping our State’s economic future.

“By supporting awards targeting talented women and Indigenous Australians, we are promoting diversity in the State’s minerals industry and delivering value for all Western Australians.”